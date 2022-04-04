Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Graham worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $619.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $592.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.97. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

