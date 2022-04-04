Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $88.60

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.60, but opened at $86.74. Ryanair shares last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 1,509 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,255,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after acquiring an additional 285,162 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $30,945,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,636,000 after acquiring an additional 237,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

