Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 196,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 20th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 22,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $101,382.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,976.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

