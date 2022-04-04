Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

SBRA opened at $15.10 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

