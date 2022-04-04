Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Down 4.2%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 23,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,399,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $544.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 52,339 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

