SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $1.65 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.30 million and $251,045.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.59 or 0.07498535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,001.82 or 0.99967263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,845,248 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,482 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

