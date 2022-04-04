Safe (SAFE) Trading 79.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $26.48 or 0.00057975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $551.69 million and $1.33 million worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 79.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 89.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

