SafeBlast Price Hits $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $271,416.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,957.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00821792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00212856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

