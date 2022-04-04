Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.31.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of SAIA traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.18. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

