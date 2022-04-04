SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SAIL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

SAIL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,349. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

