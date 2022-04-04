salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,957 shares of company stock worth $28,125,016. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.85. 7,799,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,812. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 145.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.