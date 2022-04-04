Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SFRGY opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

