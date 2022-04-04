Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.
