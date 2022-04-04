Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

SAND stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.02. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

