Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 230 by Analysts at Barclays

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from SEK 255 to SEK 230 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.67. 64,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,015. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

