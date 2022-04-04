Scala Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,471.00 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $13,471.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.47 or 0.07506646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.28 or 0.99648164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046744 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

