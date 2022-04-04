Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €185.00 by Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €185.00 ($203.30) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($181.32) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €163.08 ($179.21).

Shares of SU traded up €2.22 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €154.38 ($169.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €145.86 and a 200 day moving average of €152.67. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

