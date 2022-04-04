Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given New €185.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €200.00 ($219.78) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

SBGSY stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,925. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

