Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 326,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,791,378 shares.The stock last traded at $28.79 and had previously closed at $28.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.