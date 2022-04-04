ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.51 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $25.51 million and $41,804.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,694,934 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

