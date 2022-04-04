SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120.20 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.57). Approximately 2,009,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,294,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.56).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

