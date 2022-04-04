Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.17 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year sales of $154.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $164.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $4,378,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

