Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.65.

GS stock opened at $330.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.44 and a 200-day moving average of $375.26. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $318.55 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

