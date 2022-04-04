Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $6.18 on Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $28.54 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.18 or 0.00013292 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00284797 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005316 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.00678449 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.