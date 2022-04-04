Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCTBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Securitas stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Securitas has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

