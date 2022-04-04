Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Securitas stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Securitas has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

