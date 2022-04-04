Seedify.fund One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.39 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00010271 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $116.19 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.31 or 0.07514210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.25 or 0.99984376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

