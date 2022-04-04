SEGRO’s (SGRO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.43) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,351 ($17.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,289.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,312.01. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 948.20 ($12.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.