Seigniorage Shares Price Hits $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $335,028.39 and approximately $29,260.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

