Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.57.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sempra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.34. 1,049,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,029. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sempra by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,951,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,619 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 60.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sempra by 82.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.