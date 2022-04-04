Sentinel Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $35.39 million and approximately $654,911.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

