Sfmg LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

