Sfmg LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.90. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

