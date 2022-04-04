Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 12,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,576,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

SHCR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

