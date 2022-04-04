Shelton Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

