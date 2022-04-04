Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.71 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $14.71 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.80 or 0.07520851 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,134.19 or 1.00112097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

