Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $63.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -69.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.94. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

