Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.55. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 985 shares changing hands.

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after buying an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,008,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,308,000 after buying an additional 229,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after buying an additional 658,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after buying an additional 182,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.