Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE SHOP traded up $34.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $727.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,851. The business has a 50 day moving average of $727.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,161.85. Shopify has a 1-year low of $510.02 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

