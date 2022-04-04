Shopping Price Up 22.4% Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.14 or 0.00024231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.79 or 0.07469542 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,116.61 or 1.00346992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,028 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.