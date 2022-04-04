Shore Capital Reiterates Coverage Pending Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective for the company.

DEVO opened at GBX 169 ($2.21) on Monday. Devolver Digital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222 ($2.91).

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

