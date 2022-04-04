Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX)

i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:IX opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.95) on Friday. has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

