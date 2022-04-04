Showcase Market Cap Reaches $70,102.36 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $70,102.36 and approximately $15,833.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.93 or 0.07552066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,663.70 or 0.99757712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

