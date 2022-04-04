SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0231

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $40.19 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00107716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

