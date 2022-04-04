Shyft Network Price Hits $0.24 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Shyft Network has a market cap of $36.67 million and $565,449.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00108311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,859,690 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

