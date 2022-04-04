SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares in the last quarter.

SIBN opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $761.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

