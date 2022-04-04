SIBCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,597.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $356,264.03 and approximately $3,597.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,153.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.01 or 0.07520503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00270798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.43 or 0.00815587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00101177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012873 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.15 or 0.00463992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00372001 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

