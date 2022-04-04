Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.33) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.65.

GCTAF stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

