Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSRR stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

