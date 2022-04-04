SifChain (erowan) Hits Market Capitalization of $99.72 Million

SifChain (erowan) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, SifChain has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. SifChain has a market capitalization of $99.72 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SifChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00108292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SifChain Profile

SifChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,240,459,123 coins and its circulating supply is 875,750,987 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

Buying and Selling SifChain

